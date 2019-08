Please enable Javascript to watch this video

William Shuttleworth is nearing the end of a very long walk.

He left his Massachusetts home in May, heading for the west coast.

As he walks across the country, the 71-year-old man is inspiring others about how they can support their local veterans.

Watch the video to see William’s walk though southern Utah, and click on this link to learn more about how you can help.

His journey will take him through Arizona and into California, where he will finish at the U.S.S. Midway Museum in San Diego.