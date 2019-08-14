Unified Police investigating fatal shooting in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Unified Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Millcreek early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said they were called to an apartment complex near 3900 South and 700 West around 2 a.m. on a call of shots fired.

"When officers arrived on scene they found a male in his 30s on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound," Gray said. "They did CPR. Shortly after the fire department arrived and declared that man deceased."

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Police have several people in custody and are speaking to witnesses. They also recovered the gun they believed was used in the shooting.

"We called in every K-9 unit in the city because of the large area," Gray said. "There is a canal and a wooded area that we wanted to search, so we got as many dogs as possible to get out and search."

Gray said it's unclear at this point who shot the man or what led up to the shooting.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.