Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makeup Guru Muchacha Mary joined us with tips for parents of tweens and teens who want to start wearing makeup.

Mary says setting healthy age-appropriate limits are important. Starting makeup too young can result in premature aging, serious allergic reactions, premature acne and buildup that can damage youthful skin.

Muchacha Mary recommends the most important thing for parents to teach -- is that keeping your skin clean is vital. Also, keep makeup products to yourself, sharing can spread disease and infection.

All the products Mary talked about can be found at Target.

You can follow Mary on her blog: muchachamary.com/blog or on Instagram: @MuchachaMary.