Squatters’ Polygamy Porter will not be sold in North Carolina, alcohol control commission rules

North Carolina’s alcohol control authority has denied an appeal by Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beers’ to allow Polygamy Porter Ale to be sold in that state.

It means the popular Utah beer will not be sold in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission confirmed to FOX 13 on Wednesday it had denied Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beers’ appeal to allow the product in. The state has criteria that prohibits depicting something in “poor taste.”

Because polygamy is illegal, the NCABC declared, depicting an illegal act on a label would violate their rules.

Polygamy Porter is a popular Utah beer, poking fun at the state’s history of plural marriage. The label depicts a man and several women and a slogan proclaims: “Why have just one?”

With the commission’s ruling on Wednesday, Squatters’ appeals are exhausted. It could, however, file a lawsuit to challenge the decision.

A spokeswoman for Squatters and Wasatch Brewery did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX 13.