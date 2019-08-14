× Rollover crash along Tour of Utah route temporarily closes road

EDEN, Utah — A truck rolled over on Powder Mountain Road just hours before Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah was scheduled to pass on its way to the finish line at Powder Mountain Resort, according to the Ogden Valley Information and Events Facebook page.

The group said it believed the truck was hauling bags of ice and was blocking the entire road just after noon Wednesday.

One lane was opened just before 2:00 p.m. and the Tour of Utah estimated Stage 2 of the race would be ending around 3:45 p.m.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office originally told Ogden Valley Information and Events it would take five hours to clean up the road.

Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah started this afternoon in Brigham City and will travel 85.9 miles and gain over 7,300 feet in elevation.