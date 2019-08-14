× Police looking for man who fired several shots after confronting couple delivering newspapers in Weber County

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — Detectives are investigating in Washington Terrace after a man and woman delivering newspapers said a man confronted them and fired several shots into the ground Wednesday morning.

Lt. Courtney Ryan of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said there were several 911 calls about shots fired around 5:30 a.m. near 500 South and 500 West in Washington Terrace.

Washington Terrace is located south of Ogden.

Ryan said the couple was in the neighborhood delivering newspapers for the Standard-Examiner when a man pulled up behind them in a vehicle and got out.

The couple told police that man asked them what they were doing in the area, didn’t like their answer, and proceeded to fire six shots toward the car, causing damage to the vehicle.

There were no injuries and the two victims escaped the area. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle so far only described as a dark, four-door sedan.

Detectives are investigating the incident and checking with neighbors for surveillance footage showing the incident. Several shell casings were located at the scene.