SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is advising drivers about closures on two major roads Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of a suspicious package.

300 E

300 E is closed between 500 S to 700 S

600 S

600 S is closed between 200 E to 400 E

Police said the closures are in effect as a precaution while they bring in the equipment needed to safely investigate the package.

