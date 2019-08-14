Get started on your education in a field that’s in high demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The nursing field is in high demand, and Eagle Gate College is uniquely positioned to meet that growing demand for qualified nurses.

Todd Smith, Director of Marketing, says there are no prerequisites and no wait-list to get enrolled. But you need to hurry, the next start date is September 3, 2019.

Eagle Gate's program is offered in a hybrid format with more than 80 percent of courses offered online. The program BS in Nursing degree is fully accredited by the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the same accreditation given to Weber State and the University of Utah.

Molly Shadrick is a recent graduate and can attest to getting a job that she loves right after graduating. She says she uses the tools she learned at Eagle Gate on a daily basis in her new job.

If you'd like more information, please visit: eaglegatecollege.edu.