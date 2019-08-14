Get “hooked” on this Garlic Salmon recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budah learned how to make Garlic Salmon from a pro -- Chad Ward at Trager Grills.

Prep time 5 minutes

Cook time 25 minutes

Serves 4-6

Hardwood: Alder

Simply brush on garlic, parsley and olive oil mixture on the fillet, toss it on the grill and let Traeger's wood-fired flavor do the rest.

INGREDIENTS

1 2-3 Lb. salmon filet, skin on

1/4 c. olive oil

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 Tbsp. parsley, minced

Traeger Fin & Feather Rub

Lemon wedges for serving

PREPARATION

Line a baking sheet with butcher paper or parchment. Place the salmon skin side down on the baking sheet and season the filet with the Traeger Fin & Feather Rub. In a small bowl combine olive oil, garlic, and parsley. Set aside.

When ready to cook, set temperature to High and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes.

Brush the salmon with the garlic mixture and transfer the baking sheet to the grill. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 140˚F (about 20-25 minutes), or until the fish flakes easily.

Remove from the grill and brush with any extra garlic mixture you may have and serve with lemon wedges.

Enjoy!

*Cook times will vary depending on set and ambient temperatures.

You can find more Trager recipes on the Traeger App or by visiting: tragergrills.com.