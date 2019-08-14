After a fun summer, we all want an A+ look as we head into back-to-school season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a summer of fun in the sun, we all want an A+ look as we head into back-to-school season. Getting back to routine isn't just for little ones - it's also a good time for the entire family to prep for the school year ahead.

Fashion Expert Keri Parker is sharing her favorite looks for all ages from JCPenney for affordable prices.

Her first "mom" model sported a casual yet sophisticated look featuring a menswear-inspired blazer paired with denim to help her take on the day with style and confidence. The blazer is from Worthington and it features a classic fit and pink check detailing that adds a feminine edge. Her blazer is paired with a Worthington tank top and a pair of a.n.a. Skinny Jeans which flatter her shape and feature stretch fabric for extra comfort. Her look is paired with the Liz Claiborne Pumps featuring a pointed toe and block heel for comfort. The Liz Claiborne bag in white completes her look with a zipper closure and fun fringe tassel.

The second outfit is a fun twist on the classic preppy look. It is centered on an A-line Arizona Plaid Mini Skirt with on-trend button detailing. This flat front skirt can be dressed up or down. The look is kept casual by pairing the skirt with Vans Skate Lace-Up Shoes in black and an Arizona Bay Tee, an essential for every back-to-school wardrobe. Finally, what back-to-school look is complete without the right bag? This Bold Elements Madisyn Crossbody in bone is the perfect blend of style and functionality with adjustable straps and a cell phone pocket with silver beading to pull the whole outfit together.

Third, perfect for game day style, the model is wearing the Arizona Hooded Top, which features a pullover style with a hooded neck and color block detailing, which is paired with the Arizona Knit Joggers for a relaxed look. The stylish sneakers are Nike Lace-Up shoes. And, finally no back-to-school look is complete without the right bag. This Fuel Dynamo Backpack carries all the gear your little guy needs.

All of these looks are available at JCPenney and JCPenney.com.