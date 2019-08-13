Why more adults are playing dress-up with Damsel in this Dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michelle Thorstrom started Damsel in this Dress in 2004, but she'd been making and selling renaissance costumes online for years before that, starting at age 16.

Michelle says she's always loved costuming and creating and has found her calling now! She says, " There was nothing so fulfilling as meeting women, playing dress-up with them, and seeing them transform from someone who was uncomfortable with their body shape to a woman who was excited and energized by looking into the mirror! I knew this is what I had to do with my life, and it has grown from there."

She spends about 10-18 hours a day sewing the corsets and other costumes and she loves what she does. She also has a few seamstresses that work for her to and they make their corsets with quality and detail that is always progressing forward.