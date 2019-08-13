Utes look to finalize starting receiver positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team's offense is strong in many assets. The Utes have the strength and size in running back Zack Moss, as well as seniority and poise in quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Head Coach Kyle Whittingham told Fox 13 that when it comes to the wide receivers, there's still eight or nine who are battling for the starting spot. The Utes welcome back two-time All Pac-12 receiver Britain Covey, who will be entering his junior year. He led Utah in receiving yards in both his freshman year in 2015 and his sophomore year in 2018.

Last season in the Pac-12 championship game, Covey tore his ACL and meniscus, which he's been battling back from knee surgery through spring and has been back on the field for fall camp. Covey looks forward to lining up with the Utes in 2019 — that is, if he's confident in the strength of his knee.