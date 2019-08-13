Utah community shows support for family after 14-year-old dies at Glacier National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH — A Utah community is showing their support after a tragic accident claimed the life of a teenager Monday evening.

Purple ribbons and balloons can be seen scattered across a Utah neighborhood, showing support for a local family who lost their 14-year-old daughter at Glacier National Park in Montana.

The National Park Service said the accident happened around 7 p.m. when the family was driving up “Going to the Sun Road."

Rocks started falling onto their car, shattering the back windshield and fatally injuring the teenager, the Park Service said.

The girl’s parents had significant bruising and her two siblings came away with minor injuries.

As of now the girl has not been identified.