This Sweet & Sour Apricot Chicken is the easiest dinner to throw together

Apricots are everywhere right now and Alex Daynes, from My Own Meal Plan, said she wanted to create an easy recipe that calls for this seasonal ingredient. You can use fresh apricots if you want to mash them up before adding to the sauce, or just use any jar of apricot jam!

The Sweet & Sour Chicken is ready in 30 minutes or less.

Sweet & Sour Apricot Chicken

Serves 4

1 package frozen popcorn chicken

3/4 cup apricot jam

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 green onion stalk, diced

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Cooked brown rice for serving

Prepare popcorn chicken according to package instructions.

In a small saucepan over medium low heat, whisk together apricot jam, soy sauce, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes until it bubbles. Remove from heat.

Toss apricot sauce mixture over cooked chicken. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds and serve over rice. Enjoy!

Find more great recipes from Alex at: myownmealplans.com.