Suba Bleu Miller joins us to talk about a new expansion adventure with ‘The Sharing Place’

Mark Miller Subaru is proud to partner with The Sharing Place as one of its 2019 Love Promise partners.

The Sharing Place provides a safe and caring environment for grieving children, teens and their families to share their feelings while healing themselves. This is achieved through a support group model that emphasizes acknowledging any and all feelings related to grief and channeling those feelings through art, play and discussion. All of this is conducted in a comfortable and warm renovated home in Salt Lake City.

Now, The Sharing Place is taking off on a new expansion adventure at their Taylorsville grief support location! You are invited to join them for a Grand Open House on August 24 from 10 - 2:30. There will be giveaways, balloon animals, and games and snacks. The new location is at 2195 West 5400 South in Taylorsville.

It's a big expansion that allows The Sharing Place to serve 40 additional families each year. Statistics show 1 in 16 Utah kids will lose a parent or sibling before the age of 18.

You can find more information on The Sharing Place at: thesharingplace.org.

To learn more about Mark Miller Subaru and its Love Promise partners visit: markmillersubaru.com.