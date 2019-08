SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have closed both directions of travel along part of 300 W Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found near the American Civil Liberties Union building.

The road is closed between 300 N and 500 N.

Pictures taken at the scene appear to show someone dressed in a bomb suit. Investigators are working to x-ray the package to determine its contents.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

