Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Money can be tight for some families around back-to-school season, which means their kids might go without much-needed supplies.

The community in Clearfield along with Operation Home Front's "Backpack Brigade" is helping military families this year by taking that worry away.

Hundreds of backpacks and other school supplies were donated and bought for the kids so they could go pick out their own at Hill Field Elementary.

See more in the video above!