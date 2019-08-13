Man enjoys private jet (kind of) as lone passenger on Delta flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Personal space can be a hot commodity when flying, but one passenger didn’t have to pay any extra for a small taste of the private jet experience.

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

Vincent Peone posted video Monday of his trip from Aspen to Salt Lake City under the caption “Last week Delta gave me my own private jet…. kind of.”

Peone’s video has been retweeted thousands of times, and it shows his various escapades as the only passenger aboard the flight–from an abbreviated check in process to a personalized welcome aboard the aircraft.