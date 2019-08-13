Local stylist wins hair competition and shows us how to get those loose waves everyone wants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MentorME is the 12-month journey of a lifetime for hair stylists. The mentorship program is led by Matrix Global Business Ambassador (and Bravo TV star) Tabatha Coffey. There are other mentors too from top, world-class, award winning Matrix artists.

For a year mentors will be able to tap into Tabatha's resources, through different training challenges mentees will build their skills and arm themselves with everything they need to be a successful hairdresser.

Local stylist Stephanie Powell is one of them. She attended Taylor Andrews Academy in Orem, Utah and now works at Intrepid Studio Salon, 1627 North State Street in Orem, Utah. She joined us to demonstrate how to get the loose waves everyone wants with model Anna Crosby.

You can follow Stephanie's journey by watching the 4-part MentorMe series on YouTube.com/Matrix. She'll be documenting her journey throughout the year on social media too at @Matrix and #MentorME.