How you can get FREE airfare to Europe for a vacation of a lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Faldmo, President of Columbus Travel, joined us with an exciting way to visit Europe -- a 7-night Tulip Time cruise!

And, if you book a trip for March 22, 2020 you can get FREE Airfare to Europe with AmaWaterways, round-trip to Amsterdam. (Other select March and April dates are also applicable).

The cruise rates start from just $2,799 per person.

You'll get to see Europe and just unpack once!

And if visiting China is on your bucket list, Faldmo also talked about a vacation package to Beijing, Xian and Shanghai available for March 17-26, 2020. Prices for this vacation start at just $2,195 and includes airfare from Salt Lake City.

To learn more about these and other exciting travel opportunities, please visit: columbusvacations.com.