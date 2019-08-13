× Cyclists race through state for 2019 Tour of Utah; event to cause road closures through Sunday

UTAH — The Tour of Utah is underway, and the cycling event will come with road closures for various areas through Sunday.

The event is broken up into stages. Click the links below for details on start times, routes and road closures for each stage of the race.

Stage 1 of the race kicks off Tuesday in North Logan.

Stage 2 is on Wednesday will go from Brigham City to Powder Mountain Resort.

Stage 3 is on Thursday and goes from Antelope Island State Park to North Salt Lake.

Stage 4 is on Friday and takes place in Salt Lake City.

Stage 5 is on Saturday and takes place at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.

Stage 6 will conclude the Tour of Utah Sunday in Park City.