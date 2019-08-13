× Crowded field for SLC Mayor will narrow to two candidates after Tuesday’s Municipal Primaries in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Polling places will be open Tuesday for the 2019 Municipal Primary Election, which includes the hotly contested race for Salt Lake City Mayor.

Monday was the final day to postmark ballots to vote by mail, but those ballots can be turned in at several drop boxes until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In addition to the drop boxes, there are several locations available to vote in person on Election Day. Anyone voting in person will need to bring identification with them to the voting centers, which are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

Visit vote.Utah.gov to find your voting location or for information about candidates in your area.

In the race for Salt Lake City Mayor, the city recorder’s office said turnout is low so far, with only about 26 percent of ballots turned in already. That could mean voters are waiting to make their decision at the polling place.

The eight candidates for Salt Lake City Mayor area: Jim Dabakis, Luz Escamilla, David Garbett, Richard Goldberger, Rainer Huck, David Ibarra, Erin Mendenhall and Stan Penfold.

Two of those eight will emerge from Tuesday’s primary to run in the General Election, which is set for November 5.