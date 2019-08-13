‘Can’t. Stop. Laughing.’ Photography studio imagines babies with adult smiles

The owner of an Indiana photography studio has a strange new hobby – altering baby photos to show the tiny humans with adult smiles.

“OMG guys…I decided to have some fun and give babies teeth. HAHAHAHA I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time. I could have gone back and done this to every single baby that has ever come in my studio. Can’t. Stop. Laughing. So I just thought I’d share and give you all a good laugh too!,” a Facebook post from Coffee Creek Studio by Amy Haehl said.

Is your reaction similar to that one? Tell us on Facebook!