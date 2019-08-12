× Woman, 70, injured after boulder falls and hits her in Summit Co.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 70-year-old woman suffered injuries to her head and limbs after a boulder fell and hit her in Summit County Monday afternoon.

It happened close to Hayden Peak, near the High Line trailhead. A Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said they were notified of the incident around 1:23 p.m.

The woman likely has a broken femur, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman said, and a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.