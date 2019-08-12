Woman, 70, injured after boulder falls and hits her in Summit Co.

Posted 3:03 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, August 12, 2019

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 70-year-old woman suffered injuries to her head and limbs after a boulder fell and hit her in Summit County Monday afternoon.

It happened close to Hayden Peak, near the High Line trailhead. A Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said they were notified of the incident around 1:23 p.m.

The woman likely has a broken femur, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman said, and a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.