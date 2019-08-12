What SYTYCD judge Mary Murphy thinks of the new season’s three, Utah-based contestants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight (8/12/19) is the premiere of Season 16 of "So You Think You Can Dance," and Utah has three good reasons to watch. In the final ten are tapper Eddie Hoyt, from New Hampshire but residing in Utah; Stephanie Sosa, who was also on last season; and her younger brother Ezra, who is an impressive ballroom dancer in his own rite.

We talked to judge Mary Murphy about how well these contestants have performed, to get them to the final 10. She was quite impressed with all three, saying Eddie is incredibly talented, Stephanie is a star, and Ezra definitely has what it takes to win.

You can vote to keep them in the running, so be sure to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox13.