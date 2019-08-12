Weber State football looks to win the conference title this year — not split it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber State Wildcats are coming off their best season in program history.

After splitting the Big Sky title with Eastern Washington in 2018, the team's goal for 2019 is to win it outright, or as Head Coach Jay Hill says, "get a piece of it."

Quarterback Jake Constantine said that there is a new energy about this team that makes him confident going into week 1.

WSU earned a school-record 11-win season last year, but Constantine wants to shoot for an undefeated year.

The Wildcats open the season at San Diego State August 31 and return home to face Cal Poly September 7.