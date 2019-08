Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember spending your summer nights at the arcade? You can relive your youth -- and introduce your kids to Pac-Man and more at Flynn's Retrocade!

It's a cool place to play more than 40 classic arcade and pinball games and enjoy mixed soda specialty drinks too. And, 80's music is always in style.

Admission is $7 for an hour or $12 for an all day pass. All video games are on free play. Pinball machines are only 50 cents per play.

For more information visit: flynnsretrocade.com.