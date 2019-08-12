× Utah man charged with attempted murder, assault in domestic violence case

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A man is charged with attempted murder and assault in connection with a domestic violence incident that police said occurred in Milford last month.

Christopher James Pierce, 21, was charged August 8 with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and damage or interruption of a communication device–all three of which carry enhancements for domestic violence.

The incident occurred in Milford, which is a small town located west of Beaver.

A woman contacted police earlier this month about the assault, which she said occurred in late July. She said her estranged husband was at her home and acting “paranoid” and accusing her of infidelity.

She worried he was on drugs and said she would call the police. She said Pierce reacted by taking her phone and pushing her against a wall.

She said the man then began to strangle her with both hands and she blacked out briefly, regaining consciousness on the floor with the man on top of her. He continued to strangle her and at one point began smothering her face with a dog pillow, cutting off her air.

At one point she reported seeing “a change” in the man’s face and said he stopped the attack, promised not to hurt her and asked her not to call police. While police were called, the woman did not immediately disclose the details of the attack because she was worried doing so would send the man to jail instead of drug rehab, charging documents state.

The woman documented her injuries with photographs. She contacted investigators and provided those photos after an acquaintance sent her a screen shot “of Christopher’s concerning throwing [victim] into a mine shaft. [Victim] told me that she was scared of Christopher and that she felt he could hurt her or himself.”

