Utah Jazz announce 2019-20 schedule, single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will open their regular season at home vs Oklahoma City on October 23.

The Jazz announced their schedule for the 2019-20 season Monday and said single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday.

The team will play their first road game on October 25 at Los Angeles, and the regular season will end with a game vs Denver at home in Salt Lake City.

