Underground gas leak prompts evacuations in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Dominion Energy workers are looking for the source of an underground gas leak that prompted the evacuations of eight homes in Pleasant Grove Monday afternoon.

The gas leak occurred in the area of 1050 E and 100 N, and was reported by a homeowner, according to a Dominion Energy spokesman.

Six of the homes are no longer under evacuation orders. Investigators are using special equipment to isolate the source of the leak.