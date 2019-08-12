Summer is coming to an end, it’s time to preserve your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that we're into August, summer is coming to an end and it's time to start thinking about how to preserve your garden in the coming months.

IFA Country Stores has everything you need to enjoy the literal fruits of your labor and preserve your garden harvest.

Every IFA store has experts who can help you pick out products and share tips on how to grow the things you love and then preserve them.

IFA's newest product is the Harvest Right Freeze Dryer that is versatile, easy and fun to use! Freeze dryers do not shrink or toughen food, but actually keeps the flavor and nutrition locked in.

Freeze dryers are less expensive than buying freeze-dried food so you'll save money doing it yourself!

Everything is automatic on the Harvest Right Freeze Dryer, so you can select your settings on the touch screen and get started easily.

It will work on anything - fruit, veggies, meat, fish, eggs, dairy and even fully-cooked meals.

Come into any IFA Country Store today and learn more from an expert on which freeze dryer is right for you.

For more information and store locations please visit: ifacountrystores.com.