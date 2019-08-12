Salt Lake City leaders toast transit as UTA route changes take effect Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City leaders toasted changes to transit Monday.

While "change days" are a regular occurrence for the Utah Transit Authority, Monday's iteration brings changes to more than half of the bus routes along the Wasatch Front.

There are also several new routes along 2nd, 9th and 2100 South.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski, council member Charlie Luke, and UTA Board Chair Carlton Christensen spoke at an event Monday morning celebrating the changes.

The first phase of the transit master plan includes launching new routes from the east to west side communities to make it easier for people to get around the valley.

"The routes are going to be high frequency routes, like 2nd South will probably run as fast as every seven minutes," Biskupski said. "You'll be able to catch a bus on second South to take you in and out of the city up to the east side, where there's plenty of employment opportunities, but also into the downtown area."

Some routes will run every 15 minutes and others will have service until midnight.

To see all the route changes across the Wasatch Front and to plan a trip on UTA buses or trains, click here.