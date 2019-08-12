× Olive Garden announces never ending ‘Lifetime Pasta Pass’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Olive Garden is taking its Never Ending Pasta Pass promotion to the next level later this month with the introduction of the “Lifetime Pasta Pass.”

“The Lifetime Pasta Pass includes a lifetime of unlimited servings of guests’ favorite pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks,”

Unlike the company’s previous “Never Ending Pasta Pass” promotions, which let pass holders have unlimited pasta and other foods for several weeks, the “Lifetime Pasta Pass” does not expire.

Of course, there is a catch. The “Lifetime Pasta Pass” will only be available to 50 people – the first 50 to sign up for the nine-week “Never Ending Pasta Pass” later this month will have the opportunity to upgrade to the lifetime pass. The “Never Ending Pasta Pass” will cost $100 and the lifetime upgrade is an additional $400.

The company will sell 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes beginning at noon Mountain Time on Thursday. Visit pastapass.com for more information.