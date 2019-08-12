× Murray Police ask for help identifying man sought in connection with package thefts

MURRAY, Utah — Police in Murray need help identifying a man who may be connected to some recent package thefts.

Murray Police posted a photo showing a man they said is wanted for questioning due to recent package thefts in Murray.

The agency made the post Monday but did not provide specific days or addresses for the thefts in question.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case #19CO14592.