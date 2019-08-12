× Man arrested in Utah County on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child, lewdness

OREM, Utah — A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child last week after allegations he abused two children over the course of a year.

Booking documents indicate police began investigating Lincoln Gygi, 30 of Pleasant Grove, after a girl told police the man had abused her and a young boy several times starting about three years ago.

The girl told police Gygi would “dare” or “challenge” the children to run around naked on multiple occasions. She also said he exposed himself and made her touch him and also touched her inappropriately.

Police interviewed Gygi about the allegations on August 8, and booking documents indicate he confirmed the details provided by the victim. The document states he had been warned about the police investigation and knew officers were going to talk to him about what happened.

He told police the naked running “dares” occurred between 10 and 20 times, and he said he was naked with one of the children in a bed in at least three instances.

Gygi was arrested and booked into jail, where he faces five felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of lewdness involving a child, which is a misdemeanor.