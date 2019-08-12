How one local artisan turns dead or dying trees into keepsakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Hicks is a Utah-based woodturner who makes and sells wooden bowls, serving utensils, and rolling pins.

He says he recycles trees that are felled by nature or otherwise discarded; turning them into pieces that can live forever.

Kevin worked in the corporate world for about 20 years, but started his business "Big Ash Bowls" when he lost his job.

He says we have beautiful trees, including ash, all over the valley and like everything else, trees die. Instead of the tree being turned into mulch or going to a landfill, he makes beautiful bowls out of them.

You can find him at the downtown farmers' market, or call him at 801-554-5660 and online here.