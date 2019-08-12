Have a date night with your dog AND help homeless animals

The Bark at the Moon fundraiser for Utah Humane is coming up on Saturday, September 7 from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The Gateway.

You can have a date night with your dog and help homeless animals at the same time.

The 2nd Annual Bark at the Moon fundraiser will be a colorful evening of food, drinks, fun and fresh air for dog-owners and their furry friends.

Enjoy food trucks, craft brewers, live entertainment, a dog zone with pup-approved facilities and vendor booths.

Ticket includes admission for one adult and one well-behaved dog on a leash.  Ticket price starts at $25.

And, yes, cute Oscar is available for adoption!  He's a senior dog (15 years old) who would love to be your lap dog.  He's a Dachshund and is a "name your own price" pet.. meaning you could pay any amount you want to adopt him (even if that's $10).

For more information please visit: utahhumane.org/bark2019.

