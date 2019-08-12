Court rejects notorious killer Ron Lafferty’s latest appeal, moving him closer to firing squad execution

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal appeals court has rejected the latest appeal by notorious killer Ron Lafferty, moving him much closer to execution.

In a unanimous ruling, the three judges from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to hear Lafferty’s case.

“Lafferty has failed to make this showing with respect to any of the four claims on which he seeks a COA [certificate of appealability],” Judge Mary Beck Briscoe wrote.

Based on the 10th Circuit’s rejection and what happens next, Lafferty has few options left. He can ask the judges to reconsider, or ask the entire circuit court to hear his appeal. He can also seek a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Assistant Utah Solicitor General Andrew Peterson said the ruling effective ends Lafferty’s federal appeals. Barring a U.S. Supreme Court appeal, Lafferty is now months away from a potential firing squad.

“At this point, there’s no reason we know that we wouldn’t seek an execution,” Peterson told FOX 13.

There is still a chance that the Utah Board of Pardons & Parole would hold a commutation hearing. (The governor does not have the power in Utah to pardon or commute a sentence.)

Lafferty’s federal defense attorney did not immediately respond to an email from FOX 13. Lafferty has elected to die by firing squad.

The case is infamous in Utah history. Ron Lafferty and his brother, Dan, were convicted of slitting the throats of their sister-in-law, Brenda, and her infant daughter, Erica, back in 1984. Lafferty, who had been excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, formed a group called the “School of the Prophets” and claimed to have received revelations from God.

The Laffertys claimed to have been commanded by God to kill Brenda and Erica Lafferty. He was sentenced to death; Dan Lafferty is serving a life sentence in the Utah State Prison.

The Lafferty brothers’ story was highlighted in the popular book “Under the Banner of Heaven.”