BYU football gets ready to open season with ‘Holy War’ vs Utah

Posted 6:59 am, August 12, 2019, by

PROVO, Utah — BYU is just under 3 weeks away from taking the field against Utah in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars held their first scrimmage on Saturday, and Head Coach Kalani Sitake says he's impressed by the offensive line and running backs, while their offensive coordinator says there's a couple freshman standing out and rising to the occasion.

Quarterback Zach Wilson was most excited to see graduate transfer Ty'son Williams play, and Wilson—along with Sitake—said he has confidence in the backs.

BYU will scrimmage again this Saturday, as they prepare to face the Utes on August 29.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.