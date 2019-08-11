Wet ground at Bonneville Salt Flats delays Speed Week races; planned for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah — Racers and fans from all over the world are in Utah for Speed Week. The record-breaking action was supposed to start Saturday, but Thursday's heavy rainstorms caused a delay.

The ground at the Bonneville Salt Flats was too wet from the storms, so races have been postponed.

Waiting for the track to dry out could be considered a bummer. But with the amazing vehicles out here to check out, no one`s complaining. They'll wait for the prime conditions to make the races the best they can be.

"Us high-speed guys need the very best course to run on. You`re going a mile in seven seconds, so you can't be messing around," said Rick Vesco, who hopes to break 500 mph.

We hope to be racing by Monday. We'll post updates to let everybody know.

Southern California Timing Association (SCTA) announced that racing will begin Tuesday morning. Further updates can be found on the group's Facebook page.

Check out the video above to see the diverse and widespread group of speed enthusiasts came out — some from as far as Sweden.