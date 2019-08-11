Utah man charged for fatally shooting his brother

Posted 10:17 am, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, August 11, 2019

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 19-year-old West Jordan man has officially been charged for fatally shooting his brother.

Emilio Madrigal-Rios was arrested June 21 for manslaughter and illegally carrying a concealed weapon, both are first degree felonies. On Friday he was officially charged in the Third District Court of Utah for those crimes and with obstruction of justice, a second degree felony.

On June 21, The Unified Police Department responded to a suspicious death in Millcreek Canyon. When Police arrived they found a deceased 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in his right cheek. Madrigal-Rios was observed to have blood on his hands and clothing. He later admitted to arguing with his brother, which led to a struggle over the gun before it went off, the charges state.

Madrigal-Rios was previously arrested and accused of threatening a pedestrian with a loaded handgun. Police say he is a known gang member with ties to various gangs.

