Looking back at the Salt Lake City tornado 20 years later

SALT LAKE CITY — A level F2 tornado tore through downtown Salt Lake City on August 11, 1999, killing one person, injuring dozens of others and damaging hundreds of buildings. On the 20th anniversary of the rare twister, Fox 13 took a look back in history.

First, Todd Tanner takes us down the path of the destruction with old photos and videos.

Next, former Fox 13 meteorologist Steve Baron broke down the science behind the tornado.

Here's a look back at his special report: "Secrets of the Storm."

Finally, then-Governor Mike Leavitt joins Fox 13 two decades later to talk about his experience with the storm.