3 Questions with Bob Evans: Gun lobbyist Clark Aposhian discusses mass shootings

SALT LAKE CITY — What can be done to prevent mass shootings and other forms of gun violence?

The week after 29 people were killed in two mass shootings within 13 hours of each other, gun lobbyist Clark Aposhian joined Fox 13 to give his opinion.

Aposhian is a gun lobbyist and the chairman of Utah Shooting Sports Council. He sat down with Fox 13's Bob Evans, where he asked him three questions:

How would you answer critics who blame the gun lobby for mass shootings? How would you comfort victim families? What is the solution? What do we do now?

You can see the entire interview below:

