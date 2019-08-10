× ‘You won’t even see it coming’: Man arrested for ‘prank’ terrorist threat phone call to Traverse Mountain outlets

LEHI, Utah — A man was arrested Wednesday for a phone call that he claimed was intended as a prank.

Colton John Shay Cox, 21, left a voicemail message with the Outlets at Traverse Mountain early Wednesday morning, telling them to not hold an upcoming shopping event on “my soil,” according to the police report. Police say Cox threatened “bad news to come to you” if they didn’t cancel the event — “Kidchella,” a free back-to-school event on Saturday.

“You won’t even see it coming,” he said in the message, disguising his voice in a foreign accent, the police report states.

Police traced the phone number to Cox and went to his home in Draper. In an interview, he reportedly admitted to making the call as a “prank.”

Cox said he chose to target the event because he saw a billboard advertising it on the freeway and because he didn’t agree with “their” political views (police did not specify what or who he was referring to).

The alleged phone call was made the morning after Valley Fair Mall was evacuated in a panic due to a false alarm of a shooting.

He was booked in the Utah County Jail on one “threat of terrorism” count, a third-degree felony.

The outlet mall released a statement in response, thanking the police and saying management will continue to cooperate with the investigation.