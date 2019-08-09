DISH subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Tom would love to be your walking buddy

Posted 2:42 pm, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:43PM, August 9, 2019

Tom loves to get his workout in -- he'd be best with an active family to get his workout in.

He's a two-year-old poodle, so he's hypoallergenic and non-shedding, but does require grooming.

Tom is good with other dogs, cats and kids.  He's doggie door trained too!

Poodles are very smart and can be trained to do many things.

He comes neutered and chipped and he's current on all vaccinations.  His adoption fee is $300.

Anyone interested in adopting Tom should go to hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.