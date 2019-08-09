Tom would love to be your walking buddy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom loves to get his workout in -- he'd be best with an active family to get his workout in.

He's a two-year-old poodle, so he's hypoallergenic and non-shedding, but does require grooming.

Tom is good with other dogs, cats and kids. He's doggie door trained too!

Poodles are very smart and can be trained to do many things.

He comes neutered and chipped and he's current on all vaccinations. His adoption fee is $300.

Anyone interested in adopting Tom should go to hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.