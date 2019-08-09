The longest zip line (over water) in the world is in Heber Valley, and we tried it!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah boasts the longest zip line in the world that's over water, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the expansive views of Deer Creek reservoir, Provo Canyon and Heber Valley.

Zipline Utah owner Jon Johnson built his first zip line at age 10 on his family's property, and now runs an adventure course business in Heber Valley.

Big Budah and Amanda Jones took a day trip up to Zipline Utah to try their longest ride called the Screaming Eagle. After a training session, they geared up and rode to what seemed like the top of a mountain. From there, it was time for, "Cowabunga, dude!"

And though it was scary to look down from the top of the zip line, the actual ride was smooth and enjoyable as we took in the breathtaking surroundings and crisp mountain air.

The "landing" was slow and safe, making it accessible to beginners or those with phobias.

Jon said, "​There are so many people who come who are just terrified, afraid of heights, and by the time they get done, they feel they can conquer the world and say they're no longer afraid of heights!"

If you'd like to try it for yourself, Zipline Utah accommodates a variety of ability levels. They offer five tour packages involving some or all of the zip line sections. Find more at ziplineutah.com.

Plan your Heber Valley visit at www.gohebervalley.com.