See 300 cool cars while helping Utah children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Day of Hope Charity Car Show is Saturday, August 10 from 9am to 2:30pm at West Jordan Veterans Memorial Park, 8020 South Rosa Park Drive.

It's a fun day to see more than 300 classic and new cars.

And it's all for a great cause - the funds raised will go to the Children's Justice Center. They help children who are victims of abuse. In any given year, more than 1,700 kids are helped at the Center. They offer little things such as a clean set of clothes to larger items that help the teams of people be most effective to make a terribly unfortunate circumstance a little less painful for the child. A team works together to focus on the whole child: doctors, therapists, nurses, investigators, judges, social workers and on and on.

You can help make a difference by attending the Day of Hope Charity Car Show. In addition to cars there will be food trucks, a Police K9 demonstration, free games, prizes for kids and you'll get to see the Fox 13 Weather Beast. The PLACE's Big Budah will be emceeing the event.

Learn more at: dayofhopecarshow.com.