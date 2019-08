Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carving pumpkins is one of the few Halloween traditions that has stood the test of time. But one blogger is messing with the spooky staple, by throwing out the gourd and grabbing a...pineapple!

The benefits, I guess, are that there are no seeds, less mess, and the cored-out fruit tastes better than some overcooked (or slimy!) pumpkin seeds.

Now watch Big Budah and I try to carve our own pineapple Jack-O-Lantern!