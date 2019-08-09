Man arrested for prostituting wife at massage parlor calls it ‘better than what she was doing before’

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City man who admitted to taking his wife to massage parlors to perform sexual acts for pay was sentenced in an Arizona court last month.

The defendant, 41-year-old Stephen Clair Hansen, a lifelong resident of Utah, appeared in Superior Court of Arizona in Kingman, where he pleaded guilty to a reduced class 6 felony charge of attempted pandering, reduced from the original pandering charge, a class 5 felony, as part of the plea agreement.

Hansen told detectives that what his then-fiancee (now wife) did in the massage parlors was “better than what she was doing before, prostituting out of hotel rooms.” He admitted that he knew what she was doing but denied telling her to perform the acts.

Hansen was placed on two years of supervised probation and was granted credit for the two days he served in jail as part of the plea deal. If probation is successfully completed, the felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

