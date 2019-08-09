× Grilled Corn, Avocado, and Israeli Couscous Salad with Spicy Lime Vinaigrette

Serves 8

1 cup Israeli couscous

4 ears of corn, husked

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 limes, zest and juice

1 tablespoon honey

1½ teaspoons Sriracha

1 garlic clove, grated on a microplane

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup toasted, chopped almonds

2 avocados, diced

1 cup cilantro leaves or basil leaves

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt heavily, add Israeli couscous and cook to al dente stage, about 10 minutes. Drain, rinse in cold water, and set aside.

Prepare grill for high heat and preheat for about 15 minutes. In the meantime, place corn in convection steam oven and steam for 10 minutes at 210 degrees (alternately, you can parboil corn in a large pot of boiling water for about 8-10 minutes). Once corn is steamed, brush with melted butter; season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until kernels are very tender and charred in spots, 3-4 minutes. Let cool slightly, then cut kernels from cobs.

Meanwhile, whisk lime juice, honey, Sriracha, garlic, salt, and any remaining melted butter in a large bowl to combine. Add couscous, corn, tomatoes, jalapenos, and almonds to vinaigrette and toss to combine; taste and season with salt and pepper. Add avocado and cilantro and gently toss a few more times.

*Serve with grilled shrimp, salmon, or chicken.

